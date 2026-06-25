Initiative aims to improve decision-making, streamline education services
The Ministry of Education has launched Project Nova, an AI-driven transformation programme aimed at improving decision-making, modernising education services, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing administrative workloads.
According to information released by the ministry, Nova is designed as a comprehensive AI-powered initiative to accelerate institutional performance by improving the quality of educational operations and services while enabling intelligent systems to complete tasks with greater speed, accuracy and a more proactive approach.
The ministry said the project seeks to strengthen decision-making by providing officials with more accurate and timely information and insights, allowing faster development of policies and public services.
For teachers, the platform is intended to reduce administrative workloads, allowing more time for classroom teaching and student support through AI-powered tools that assist with daily tasks.
Students are expected to benefit from a more personalised and flexible learning experience, with faster responses to their educational needs and greater opportunities to achieve their academic potential.
The ministry said parents would also receive faster and simpler access to educational services and information, improving their overall experience when interacting with the education system.