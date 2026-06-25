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UAE Education Ministry launches AI-driven 'Nova' transformation project

Initiative aims to improve decision-making, streamline education services

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE Ministry of Education.
The UAE Ministry of Education.
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The Ministry of Education has launched Project Nova, an AI-driven transformation programme aimed at improving decision-making, modernising education services, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing administrative workloads.

According to information released by the ministry, Nova is designed as a comprehensive AI-powered initiative to accelerate institutional performance by improving the quality of educational operations and services while enabling intelligent systems to complete tasks with greater speed, accuracy and a more proactive approach.

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The ministry said the project seeks to strengthen decision-making by providing officials with more accurate and timely information and insights, allowing faster development of policies and public services.

For teachers, the platform is intended to reduce administrative workloads, allowing more time for classroom teaching and student support through AI-powered tools that assist with daily tasks.

Students are expected to benefit from a more personalised and flexible learning experience, with faster responses to their educational needs and greater opportunities to achieve their academic potential.

The ministry said parents would also receive faster and simpler access to educational services and information, improving their overall experience when interacting with the education system.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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