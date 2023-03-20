Dubai: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has made the Integrated Curriculum Series in Arabic, Culture and Ethics, known as the ‘Salama Series’, optional starting from the next academic year (2023-2024). The decision follows a review of the curriculum by teams from the MoE that included extensive analytical studies and recommendations from the National Committee for Reviewing Arabic Language Curricula – an academic committee comprising national education institutions.
Public and private schools that follow the MoE curriculum can now decide whether to apply the integrated Salama Series, or teach Arabic Language, Islamic Education, Social Studies and Moral Education as separate subjects in the first cycle (from first to fourth grade) using the MoE’s curriculum.
National committee
In addition to an in-depth study conducted by the MoE, a national academic committee made up of education specialists conducted a thorough evaluation of the integrated curriculum to make sure it matched the demands of the educational community and the UAE’s educational strategy. This was to ensure that it is in line with the best international practices and benefits students.
The national academic committee was established by the MoE in December 2022. Committee members included education experts and specialists from the United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, the University of Sharjah, the University of Birmingham Dubai, and the Khalifa Award for Education.
The committee met several times over three months. Members discussed the integrated curriculum based on international perceptions in the fields of curriculum design, teaching reading, and ensuring optimal educational outcomes. The key areas of focus were the curriculum’s guiding principles, its delivery mechanisms, and strategies for improving it to meet its objectives. The committee submitted a comprehensive report to the MoE that included recommendations for enhancing the curriculum in the medium and long term.