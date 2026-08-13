UAE A-Level results 2026: Top grades and 100% pass rates reported

UAE schools celebrate record A-level success after exams cancelled over conflict
Dubai: UAE pupils have received their A-level results after an exam season unlike any other, with students forced to prove their academic performance without sitting a single formal examination.
In April, Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel and OxfordAQA cancelled all IGCSE and A-level examinations in the UAE for the May/June 2026 series, citing safety concerns amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Instead, pupils were assessed through a Portfolio of Evidence, drawing on coursework, internal assessments and work completed throughout the academic year.
Despite the disruption and uncertainty, schools across the UAE are celebrating strong results, with several reporting 100 per cent pass rates. Principals also highlighted students who secured top A-level grades and won places at leading universities in the UAE, UK and US after navigating a challenging final year.
At Jebel Ali School, 54% of grades across 188 A-Level entries were awarded A*–A, up from 30% in 2025 and 26% in 2024. More than one in five entries achieved the top A* grade, while 99% were graded A*–C and the overall pass rate reached 100%.
The school’s BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council) provision also recorded a 100% pass rate across 37 entries, with 62% awarded Distinction* or Distinction.
“The Year 13 students at Jebel Ali School have achieved an exceptional set of A Level and BTEC results, reflecting their dedication, perseverance and academic ambition,” Simon Jodrell, principal of Jebel Ali School, said.
At Dubai British School Emirates Hills (DBS Emirates Hills), 55% of A-Level entries were awarded A*–A, with 22% achieving the top A* grade. Every entry achieved A*–C, while the school maintained a 100% overall pass rate. The 61-student A-Level cohort completed 194 examination entries.
The results mark substantial year-on-year progress at the highest grades. The share of A* entries rose by six percentage points, from 16% to 22%, while A*–A increased by 12 percentage points, from 43% to 55%.
DBS Emirates Hills also recorded strong Level 3 BTEC outcomes. Of 38 entries completed by a 16-student cohort, 76% achieved Distinction*, 81% achieved Distinction*–Distinction and 100% achieved Distinction*–Pass. The proportion of entries awarded Distinction* increased by five percentage points compared with 2025.
“We are especially proud to see exceptional achievement across both A Level and BTEC pathways, ensuring every student can pursue a route that plays to their strengths and prepares them for the next stage of their journey,” said Brett Girven, Principal of Dubai British School Emirates Hills.
Repton Al Barsha celebrated its first-ever A-Level graduating cohort, with 50% of all A-Level entries awarded A*–A grades and 87% achieving A*–B grades.
Chandini Misra, Principal of Repton Al Barsha, said: “That this inaugural cohort has achieved such impressive outcomes during a year marked by significant disruption makes their success even more remarkable.”
Repton Dubai recorded another year of strong academic performance, with 39% of entries receiving A*–A grades and 73% awarded A*–B grades. Students secured places at leading universities including Columbia University, Northwestern University and University College London.
“Despite difficult circumstances that challenged us all, this cohort remained focused, supported one another and continued to strive for excellence,” Michael Bloy, Principal of Repton Dubai, said.
At Repton Abu Dhabi, 37% of all A-Level entries were awarded A*–A grades and 71% achieved A*–B grades. Students secured offers from leading universities around the world, including Wageningen University & Research, the University of Groningen and the University of Manchester.
Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi, said: “We are immensely proud of their achievements and grateful to our staff and families for the unwavering support they provided throughout this period.”
Brighton College Abu Dhabi’s Class of 2026 achieved 63% of grades at A*–A and 84% at A*–B. In 15 of the 22 A-Level subjects offered, 75% or more of grades were awarded at A–B, with A*–A attainment reaching 82% in Biology, 77% in Psychology and 76% in Mathematics. The cohort also recorded an average value-added score of 1.08.
Barney Durrant, Head Master of Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said: “We are all very proud of them - not just for the grades they have achieved, but for the skills they have developed in doing so, and there is no doubt that these achievements will give them greater confidence in the future.”
Brighton College Al Ain achieved a 100% pass rate across all confirmed full A-Level awards. Overall, 58.4% of grades were awarded at A* or A and 90.9% at A*–B.
At AS Level, pupils achieved A grades in Biology, Chemistry and English Language, the highest possible grade at this level. Emirati pupils achieved a 100% pass rate across 23 full A-Level qualifications, with 91.3% of grades awarded at A*–C and seven grades awarded at A* or A.
Melanie Black, Deputy Head Whole School, Brighton College Al Ain, said: “Throughout a year that brought unique challenges, our pupils remained focused on their goals and continued to strive for excellence. We are delighted to see many pupils progressing to prestigious universities and highly regarded programmes that align with their ambitions.”
Brighton College Dubai is celebrating its strongest A-Level results to date, with A* grades reaching 33% and emerging as the most common grade awarded. Overall, 61% of grades were at A*–A, 87% at A*–B and 98% at A*–C.
Simon Crane, Head Master of Brighton College Dubai, said: “These results reflect a culture where it is cool to care about learning, ambition is celebrated and excellence is the norm. My congratulations go to our brilliant pupils, dedicated staff and supportive families on these remarkable achievements. We could not be prouder.”
At Horizon International School (HIS), 44% of students achieved A*–A grades, while 84% achieved A*–B and 95% achieved A*–C. This year, A-Level students achieved an average of 1.57 grades above their expected outcomes across all subjects.
Horizon International School Principal Stephen Quinn said: “Despite the challenges of this year, our students demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment to their learning. Supported by our dedicated teachers, families, and wider HIS community, they achieved strong results that reflect their hard work and determination.”