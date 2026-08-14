UAE A-level high achievers reveal how they secured top grades despite exam cancellations

UAE students excel with portfolios and internal exams after A-level cancellations
Dubai: UAE students who achieved top A-level grades have shared how they adapted to an unprecedented assessment process after formal examinations were cancelled earlier this year.
In April, Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel and OxfordAQA cancelled all IGCSE and A-level examinations in the UAE for the May/June 2026 series, citing safety concerns amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Students were instead assessed through a Portfolio of Evidence, drawing on coursework, internal assessments and work completed throughout the academic year.
Despite the disruption and uncertainty, many schools in the UAE have reported strong results, including 100 per cent pass rates and large proportions of students achieving A* to B grades.
For some of the UAE's highest-achieving students, the change in assessment meant adapting revision strategies, maintaining routines and relying heavily on support from teachers and families. Many are now preparing to continue their studies at leading universities in the UAE, UK, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.
Iasonas (Jason) Romanos from Repton Al Barsha achieved A* grades in Physics and Business and an A in Mathematics. He also achieved an A in AS Level Greek and an A* in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).
The cancellation of formal examinations came as a surprise, but Romanos said his school helped students make a seamless transition to internal assessments.
“When formal exams were cancelled, it was definitely a shock; it was something none of us had ever experienced. However, thanks to my school, we were seamlessly transitioned to internal assessments using past papers. I treated these internal exams with the exact same weight as official board exams: maintaining a strict daily schedule, working through past papers, and actively working with my teachers,” Romanos said.
His Portfolio of Evidence drew on his May/June 2025 AS-level results, January 2026 mock examinations and key term assessments completed throughout the academic year.
“Ultimately, despite the sudden shift, my classmates and I adapted quickly,” he said. He credited his teachers, particularly his Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Williams, for helping him reach his goals.
Romanos is now preparing to study Industrial Engineering at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) in the Netherlands.
Haniya Mirza, also from Repton Al Barsha, achieved A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. She said she was initially concerned that her internal assessments and projects would not be strong enough to secure the grades she was aiming for.
“I was stressed about a few assessments where I did not perform as well as I had hoped. However, my teachers reassured me that they had seen my progress and were confident in my abilities. I restarted my study schedule and created a new timetable to make sure I was prepared for the assessments, which were scheduled earlier than the formal exams.
“I used the same approach I had followed for my AS Levels, completing a number of past papers each day and then revising the topics where I had made mistakes. This helped me cover all the topics while also improving my ability to answer exam-style questions.”
Mirza is now planning to study Bioengineering at UIC Barcelona in Spain.
I was stressed out about a few assessments where I did not perform as well as I wanted to. But my teachers reassured me that they had seen my progress and were confident in my abilities. I restarted my study schedule and made a new timetable so I would be prepared for the assessments scheduled earlier than the formal exams.
Andreas Palmos from Horizon International School achieved A* grades in all five of his subjects.
While the cancellation of formal examinations did not change his study routine and habits, he said the extended period of online learning and the changes to the examination schedule meant he had to increase his efforts.
“The school conducted exams comparable to the actual exams. However, due to having an extended period of online school, and the exam dates being pushed forward, I had to push a lot more to achieve the grades I desired,” Palmos said.
He has enrolled at Politecnico di Milano in Italy to study for a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, with plans to pursue a master's degree in the future.
I didn’t really change my study routine and habits. The school conducted exams comparable to the actual exams. However due to having an extended period of online school, and the exam dates being pushed forward, I had to push a lot more to achieve the grades I desired.
Narain Eshaan Ayathan from Brighton College Abu Dhabi achieved four A* grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.
Preparing for the A-level portfolios was challenging, he said, but support from his school and family helped him stay focused through the uncertainty.
“I'm deeply grateful to my school Brighton College Abu Dhabi and my wonderful teachers for their unwavering support. Having that stable anchor kept me grounded in my revision, working through past papers systematically even when the formal exams were cancelled,” Ayathan said.
He also thanked his family for helping him maintain his motivation.
“Massive thank you to my family as well for keeping my spirits up through it all. I also want to say a huge well done to all my peers for getting through such a tough period and pushing across the finish line.”
Ayathan is now looking forward to starting a bachelor's degree in Mechatronics and Robotics Engineering at the University of Sheffield.
Raneem Jamil achieved three A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics.
For Biology and Mathematics, Jamil had already completed individual A-level papers during the January and October examination sessions, meaning she did not need to submit a Portfolio of Evidence for those subjects.
For Chemistry, which was assessed through a Portfolio of Evidence, Jamil focused on maintaining a consistent revision routine. “I prepared by staying consistent with my revision, reviewing flashcards, and completing plenty of past papers and exam-style questions,” she said.
Support from those around her was also important as she navigated the changed assessment process. “The support and encouragement I received from my teachers, family and friends also made the process much easier and helped me stay motivated throughout.”
Jamil will now study Medicine at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in Dubai.
I prepared by staying consistent with my revision, reviewing flashcards, and completing plenty of past papers and exam-style questions. The support and encouragement I received from my teachers, family and friends also made the process much easier and helped me stay motivated throughout.
Valentina Ross from Dubai British School Emirates Hills achieved A* grades in Physics, Biology and Mathematics and an A in Chemistry. She also completed an EPQ on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in Warfare, achieving an A*.
The cancellation of the formal assessments meant Ross had to rethink how she approached revision, particularly as the assessments were condensed into a much shorter period.
“Instead of my exams being spread out over a few months, they were now condensed into a three-week period, leaving me with just a little over two weeks to prepare,” Ross said.
She changed her approach from focusing primarily on covering content to actively testing her knowledge. “As a result, I shifted my focus from covering content to testing myself with past papers, marking them myself and identifying weaker areas and gaps in my knowledge.”
“The most important part was to not let myself get affected by the uncertainty caused by the regional conflict; to trust myself and focus on the end goal.”
She is now preparing to attend her dream university, Imperial College London, where she will study Chemistry with Research Abroad and a Year in Industry.
I shifted my focus from covering content to testing myself with past papers, marking them myself and identifying weaker areas and gaps in my knowledge. I also used this process to refine my exam technique and ensure I was hitting all the necessary points to receive full marks on my answers. The most important part was to not let myself get affected by the uncertainty caused by the regional conflict; to trust myself and focus on the end goal.
Nicole King, also from Dubai British School Emirates Hills, who took BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council), achieved three Distinction* grades in her BTEC qualifications, equivalent to 168 UCAS/Tariff points.
Like many students, King said she felt stressed and uncertain when formal examinations were cancelled and the assessment process changed.
“When the formal exams were cancelled and we realised that the grading system would be different, it put a lot of us under a great deal of stress,” King said.
Support from her parents helped her manage that uncertainty and remain confident in the work she had put in throughout the year.
“Thankfully, my parents were there to reassure me that, no matter what, my hard work wouldn’t go unnoticed. Thankfully, they were correct, and I was able to achieve grades that I was very proud of.”
King will now attend the University of Birmingham in the UK, where she plans to study Criminology with Sociology.
When the formal exams were cancelled and we realised that the grading system would be different, it put a lot of us under a great deal of stress. Thankfully, my parents were there to reassure me that, no matter what, my hard work wouldn’t go unnoticed. Thankfully, they were correct, and I was able to achieve grades that I was very proud of.
Yasmina British Academy continued its three-year upward trajectory in A-level performance, with 36.5% of entries achieving A*–A grades, 67.4% securing A*–B and 89% attaining A*–C.
Top performers included Hamza Shehata, who achieved three As and an A in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Further Mathematics. Farah Nafie secured three As in Mathematics, Art & Design and Physics, while Ahmed Ban Sahl achieved three A*s in Mathematics, Business and Economics before undertaking UAE Military Service.
Other high achievers included Mahrah AlNaqbi and Rishan Parenal, who each achieved two A*s and an A, while Eleanora La Cava secured one A, two As and a B, and Qasayed AlDaheri achieved one A and two As.
Arcadia British School (ABS) is celebrating its first graduating cohort with strong A-level results. Of 48 exam entries, 13% achieved A* grades, 25% secured A*–A, 75% attained A*–B and 96% achieved A*–C.
At Pristine Private School, almost all A-level students achieved A*–C grades, with a significant majority securing A*–B. The school described the results as an important milestone as students progress to the next stage of their education and careers.