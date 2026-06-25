Two UAE schools shortlisted among world’s top 10 in global education awards

UAE schools gain international recognition for innovations in student wellbeing, inclusion
Dubai: Two schools from the UAE have been named among the world's top 10 shortlists in the World’s Best School Prizes 2026, earning international recognition for initiatives focused on student wellbeing and community engagement.
Applied Technology School (ATS) Sharjah and Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai) have been announced as finalists in separate categories of the global awards, which celebrate schools making a significant impact both inside and beyond the classroom.
Founded by T4 Education in 2022 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World’s Best School Prizes has been widely regarded as the “World Cup for School” and among the most prestigious honours in global education.
ATS Sharjah, a public secondary school, has secured a place in the top 10 shortlist for supporting healthy lives.
The school has been recognised for its student-designed “Intelligent Healthy Food Dispensing Solution,” which uses emerging technologies to help prevent allergic reactions and support healthier food choices among students.
The innovation has demonstrated how schools can use technology to protect learner health while encouraging better nutritional decisions in real time.
NAS Dubai has been shortlisted for community collaboration.
The British curriculum school has been recognised for its approach to building a culture of participation, belonging, and shared responsibility within its community.
Located in one of the world's most internationally diverse cities, the school has embedded community involvement into various aspects of school life, creating opportunities for students, parents, and educators to contribute and collaborate.
The World’s Best School Prizes honour schools across five categories: community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity, and supporting healthy lives.
Winners will be selected by an expert judging academy using a rigorous assessment process. The top three finalists and category winners will be announced in November.
In addition, all 50 schools shortlisted across the five categories are eligible for the Community Choice Award, which is decided through a public vote that opened on June 25.
The shortlisted schools and winners will also be invited to attend the World Schools Summit in London on January 16 and 17 next year, where they will share their experiences and best practices with policymakers and education leaders from around the world.
Meanwhile, Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, has noted that the achievement reflects the quality and impact of schools across the UAE.
“Congratulations to ATS Sharjah and NAS Dubai on being shortlisted for the fifth annual World’s Best School Prizes. They have shown that the UAE’s schools truly stand among the best in the world,” said Pota.
He has also highlighted that the shortlisted schools were helping prepare young people for an increasingly uncertain future.
“Each one of these exemplary schools shortlisted for this global schools prize has, in its own unique way, helped prepare young people for a world that has never seemed so uncertain. It is more important than ever that our schools grow the leaders we’ll need to face massive challenges from rising conflict and inequality to populism and climate breakdown.”
He added, “In their classrooms, every day, these institutions show what works. And governments and schools across the world should learn from their shining examples.”