Try to understand us: Adults can’t always understand us well. In the worst-case scenario, try explaining why you got the lowest marks in your class - it never works. Most adults tune you out and tell you to focus, to stop enjoying life so much and set strict limits, like making an hour of TV into 25 minutes only. This is unfair, because sometimes it might be that you could’ve been sick, and the test was the next day and no one told you about it. Instead, they should listen to your thoughts about the situation and give advice and rules based on that. That way, you’ll feel like you had a fair discussion.