Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has affirmed that science and knowledge are part of a journey that never ends, urging all people including doctors, lecturers and teachers to constantly develop themselves.
In an encouraging video clip shared on his Instagram account, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that science and knowledge are a non-stop journey of progress. “What we consider new today will become old after a while. University degree was the end of the educational journey for our forefathers, but I personally think that education is a continuous journey.
Even doctors, lecturers and teachers should keep learning and developing themselves and never slack off. Whenever a person says I know everything, he/she would be taking a step backward,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Over the past few months, Sheikh Mohammed used to publish video clips titled “Flashes of Leadership” sharing with his followers inspirational lessons that he learned from life.
Recognising the importance of science and knowledge, the UAE has dedicated March of every year as a Month of Reading. it is marked by a rich and diverse calendar of engaging activities and sustainable initiatives that motivate the community to read with the aim of transforming reading into a daily habit for everyone and equip, with knowledge, a future generation capable of driving the perpetual growth journey of the UAE.