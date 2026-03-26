Pakistan delays SSC exams in four countries amid tensions

Exams postponed in UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iran; review in 15 days
Dubai: Pakistan’s Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has partially postponed its Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in several Gulf countries, in the wake of ongoing regional conflict.
The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by FBISE Chairman Professpr Dr Ikram Ali Malik, who assessed the impact of escalating geopolitical tensions on the smooth conduct of exams at overseas centres.
Officials said the board oversees examinations for around 20,000 expatriate students each year across 12 countries, the majority located in the Gulf countries. Following detailed deliberations and input from a seven-member committee constituted last week, the board decided to delay SSC annual examinations (for grade 9 and 10) scheduled from March 30 in four countries including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iran.
“The FBISE shall postpone the forthcoming SSC Annual Examination only in Iran, Kuwait, UAE and Bahrain. Examinations at all other international centres will proceed as per the previously notified schedule,” the board said in an official notification.
The Controller of Examinations (Test Administration) presented a comprehensive briefing during the meeting, outlining the board’s preparedness and feedback from principals of affiliated international institutions. Based on this assessment, the forum concluded that conditions in the four countries warranted a temporary postponement.
As a result, roll number slips for candidates in these countries have been withheld”.
However, the board has offered flexibility to affected students, allowing them to sit exams in Pakistan or in neighbouring countries where the examinations are proceeding as planned.
Institutions wishing to avail this facility can apply through the FBISE online portal. The board also said it is prepared to introduce alternative arrangements where required, including in-house printing of answer scripts at examination centres facing logistical challenges.
“Additionally, if an institution becomes ready for the examination at a belated stage, the board shall accommodate their participation within the ongoing examination in accordance with the previously notified schedule,” the notification added.
The board emphasised that the decision is temporary and will be reviewed after 15 days in light of the evolving security situation. A revised schedule for postponed papers will be announced once conditions stabilise.
Confirming the development, Chairman Malik said the move was taken in the best interest of students. “Except these four countries, exams in all other centres will be held as per schedule. We will review the situation after 15 days,” he said.
FBISE remains the only Pakistani education board with jurisdiction both within the country and across multiple international centres, facilitating the academic needs of expatriate communities.
Meanwhile, schools in the UAE have begun notifying parents about the development. In a communication sent to families, a Dubai-based school said the postponement applies only to selected overseas countries, with roll number slips currently on hold. The school added that the board would share a revised timetable after its review and that exams would resume once the situation improves.
“At this moment, we have not received any further information beyond this official update,” the notice stated, while urging parents to remain patient and assured that updates would be shared promptly.