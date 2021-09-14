Abu Dhabi: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will cap off its tenth anniversary with a series of virtual events and activations on September 21 and 22, marking a decade of excellence, innovation and success, the university said in a statement.
Established in partnership between New York University and Abu Dhabi, NYUAD was born from a joint recognition of the need for a new model of higher education that would better prepare young leaders to work across differences and address complex global challenges. The university offers American liberal arts and sciences with immersion in intercultural perspectives.
Decade of success
The tenth anniversary virtual events are an opportunity for NYUAD, the broader NYU global network, Abu Dhabi, UAE and global communities to celebrate what the university has achieved in its first decade while setting the stage for the next decade of success.
The two-day virtual celebrations will include a series of lively discussions covering a wide range of subjects, including the story of the university’s founding and its contributions towards tackling some of humanity’s shared challenges such as COVID-19 and the effects of climate change.
A rich array of speakers
Talks will be presented by NYU and NYUAD’s remarkable faculty, students and alumni, as well as global and community leaders. Renowned personalities who will present talks include former French president Francois Hollande, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Sara Musallam, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, and renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall.
The University will premiere a feature-length film titled ‘This is NYU Abu Dhabi’, produced by Anthony Geffen of Atlantic Productions. Geffen, who has taught courses at NYUAD on immersive storytelling, is a world leading documentary filmmaker whose films have won more than 50 international awards, including four British Academy Awards (BAFTAs) and seven Emmys.
Academic excellence
NYUAD’s dedicated tenth anniversary webpage will serve as the main portal for audiences to access the virtual tenth anniversary content. In addition to the series of talks and the film, the website will also feature a ten-year special report, which will give an overview of NYUAD’s local and global contributions over the past ten years in terms of academic excellence, research impact, community outreach, and student success and outcomes. The Origin Story: An Oral History of the Founding of NYU Abu Dhabi 2005-2010, an oral history book showcasing the voices of those who contributed to the vision and development of the University, will also be available virtually, along with an accompanying video.