The New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) campus. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will cap off its tenth anniversary with a series of virtual events and activations on September 21 and 22, marking a decade of excellence, innovation and success, the university said in a statement.

Established in partnership between New York University and Abu Dhabi, NYUAD was born from a joint recognition of the need for a new model of higher education that would better prepare young leaders to work across differences and address complex global challenges. The university offers American liberal arts and sciences with immersion in intercultural perspectives.

Decade of success

The tenth anniversary virtual events are an opportunity for NYUAD, the broader NYU global network, Abu Dhabi, UAE and global communities to celebrate what the university has achieved in its first decade while setting the stage for the next decade of success.

The two-day virtual celebrations will include a series of lively discussions covering a wide range of subjects, including the story of the university’s founding and its contributions towards tackling some of humanity’s shared challenges such as COVID-19 and the effects of climate change.

A rich array of speakers

Talks will be presented by NYU and NYUAD’s remarkable faculty, students and alumni, as well as global and community leaders. Renowned personalities who will present talks include former French president Francois Hollande, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Sara Musallam, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President, and renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall.

The University will premiere a feature-length film titled ‘This is NYU Abu Dhabi’, produced by Anthony Geffen of Atlantic Productions. Geffen, who has taught courses at NYUAD on immersive storytelling, is a world leading documentary filmmaker whose films have won more than 50 international awards, including four British Academy Awards (BAFTAs) and seven Emmys.

Academic excellence