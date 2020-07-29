KHDA says 67 per cent of the schools have ‘Developed’ level of online provision

Students engaged in distance learning and working from home Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Dubai: More than two-thirds of private schools in Dubai offer a ‘Developed’ level of distance learning, according to the recently released Distance Learning Evaluation (DLE) results.

The DLE categorises schools’ proficiency at providing high-quality distance learning as ‘Developed’, ‘Partially Developed’ or ‘Not Developed.’

Sixty-seven per cent of Dubai’s private schools were found to offer Developed level of provision; 32 per cent Partially Developed and one per cent - one school’s provision - was Not Developed.

Every school rated ‘Outstanding’ or ‘Very Good’ by the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau in the 2018/19 academic year was found to offer Developed distance learning. 80 per cent of schools rated ‘Good’ and 26% of schools rated ‘Acceptable’ also offered ‘Developed’ distance learning provision.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director-general of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority, said, “Earlier this year, school leaders, teachers, parents and students in Dubai had to respond very quickly to a completely new way of teaching and learning. They’ve shown great resilience, commitment and love during this period, and we’re grateful for their effort.”

He added, “The DLE was put in place to give us a common language and measure to talk about the quality of distance education. Because schools will provide options of face-to-face and distance learning next academic year, the DLE will help parents to get a complete picture of the quality of education their children are receiving, and will help schools to provide even better quality learning, no matter where it takes place.”

Distance learning evaluations were based on three main areas: How well students were learning and how well their wellbeing was safeguarded; how well teachers were teaching and monitoring students’ learning; and how well school leaders were managing students’ learning across the school.

Each school’s five-hour evaluation was carried out through discussions with school leaders, review of students’ work, observation of online lessons, and feedback from parents, students and teachers.

Parents can access each school’s distance learning evaluation and inspection reports through the KHDA online directory.