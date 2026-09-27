MBA in 2026: Is it still worth the investment?

UAE experts weigh the career value of an MBA in a changing business landscape
Dubai: For professionals considering an MBA in 2026, the biggest question may no longer be whether the qualification can lead to a higher salary, but what else it can deliver over the course of a career.
An MBA remains one of the most recognised postgraduate routes into business and management, but experts say prospective students need to look beyond the qualification itself when assessing whether it is worth the investment.
The issue has been discussed by senior representatives from leading business schools during a panel at the inaugural Gulf News LevelUp, held at Dusit Thani Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road.
The session, titled “MBA in 2026: Career accelerator or expensive detour?” has examined when an MBA can add the most value, how it compares with other postgraduate options, what employers look for in MBA graduates, and how artificial intelligence is changing business education.
For students considering an MBA, having the qualification alone should not be seen as a guarantee of a job or promotion, according to Dr. Nidhi Sehgal, head of school of business and humanities at Curtin University Dubai.
“Students need to understand that MBA alone is not a passport for a job or promotion. Qualification alone is not enough, students should focus on their employability and transferable skills that will help them sustain the work,” shared Sehgal.
She has noted that salary remains an important consideration when professionals calculate the return on investment from an MBA. But the financial return is only one part of the picture.
“For the MBA, there are other returns in capital which is compounding in nature. It is not just in terms of money.”
For MBA graduates entering the workforce, Dr. Umesh Kothari, assistant dean GMBA/MGB/GCGM and assistant professor at S P Jain School of Global Management, has bared that the first job should not be judged purely by its salary.
“In this current environment we need to learn and constantly evolve ourselves. That's where flexibility, adaptability, and resilience comes in,” remarked Kothari.
The first job taken after completing an MBA should be assessed in terms of the learning experience, projects undertaken, and contributions made, as well as the skills developed. Among those skills, he has highlighted critical thinking rather than simply focusing on “the numbers.”
An MBA is not necessarily the right choice for every professional. Joshua Jackson, conversion, retention, and digital transformation manager at Middlesex University Dubai, has mentioned that the appropriate postgraduate route depends on where an individual wants to go professionally.
“It depends on where you want to be. Postgraduate degree gives that depth while with MBA you get the grip of the business side,” explained Jackson.
Rather than choosing an MBA simply because it is a familiar qualification, students need to consider their career direction and whether they need broad business knowledge or greater depth in a particular area.
Amber Haque, associate director of Middle East development at London Business School, has pointed out that the choice of institution can be just as important as the decision to pursue an MBA.
“Your decision to pursue an MBA is very important, but where you decide to go is even more important,” exclaimed Haque.
She has advised prospective students to look at factors including the location, alumni network, and quality of faculty.
“When students are going for an MBA, they are not just buying a degree, they are buying an ecosystem.”
Haque has also underscored the importance of student experience and classroom contribution.
“It's no longer about just your grades, it's about the contributions you make in the class.”
Artificial intelligence has been another factor reshaping the business environment and the skills MBA students need to develop.
“There is no fear of using it but we should know how to use the functions. In a nutshell, technology continues to be an enabler to achieve the goals of the oragnisation,” stated Kothari.
Meanwhile, for professionals still unsure whether an MBA is the right investment, Haque has stressed that “MBA is not for everybody.”
“My advice is do an audit of your skills to look at where you are lacking and that will help you determine which path to pursue,” said Haque.
The panel’s discussion has suggested that the value of an MBA in 2026 cannot be reduced to a single figure on a salary slip. The investment may need to be assessed across several dimensions, the skills developed, industry exposure, leadership experience, professional network, and the career direction the qualification supports.
The degree itself may open a door, but what happens during and after the programme depends on how well it fits the individual's career goals and ability to adapt to a changing workplace.