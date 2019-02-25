The reason that convinces me the most to travel back in time is the fact that everything is hunky dory in the past, while the future is unpredictable. There is no telling what will happen in a substantial amount of time from now. Flying cars and cures for almost every disease known to man? Possible. A post-apocalyptic world where the air is sold in bottles? Equally possible. I’m not willing to take that risk, though I might have already when I began time traveling.