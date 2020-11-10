All options and step-by-step guidance for enrolling in the right course and at a university of one’s choice in the UAE are just around the corner as the maiden edition of Gulf News EduFair starts on November 10 online. Image Credit:

Dubai: All options and step-by-step guidance for enrolling in the right course and at a university of one’s choice in the UAE are just around the corner as the maiden edition of Gulf News EduFair starts tomorrow [Wednesday] online.

Key representatives from more than a dozen leading universities in the UAE will only be a click away for one-to-one virtual counselling sessions to answer every question that students and their parents may have — right from admission criteria, easy fee payment options and scholarships, to degree programmes, career guidance, campus life and much more.

For full access to the comprehensive three-day Gulf News EduFair, which concludes on Friday, students and parents can register for free at https://gnedufair.com/. Those who register will also be able to avail of an exclusive discount on fashion offerings from SHEIN, the event’s styling partner. The strategic partner for the event is United Arab Emirates University; knowledge partner is British Council and consulting partner is Y-Axis.

Direct counselling, live webinars

Apart from a not-to-be-missed opportunity to interact online with counsellors, attendees of the virtual Gulf News EduFair will also hear from other seasoned representatives and senior figures from the participating universities — which are offering spaces for the January 2021 intake and beyond — and other institutions through webinars and panel discussions. The agenda over the three days of Gulf News EduFair will explain why the UAE is the perfect destination for higher studies, how to successfully transition from high school to college, understanding how the job market has changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, closing the skills gap, improving employability, planning for postgraduate studies and many other relevant and up-to-date issues. In addition, British Council will also share essential guidance on easy access to United Kingdom education and qualifications in the UAE and how to be well-prepared for English proficiency tests IELTS and Aptis.

Who will be attending?

With realistic and interactive 360-degree views of the entire virtual event, browsing through it will be very similar to what it is like to be at a physical event.

In the debut edition of the online-only Gulf News EduFair, prestigious higher education institutions Heriot-Watt University, University of Sharjah, Amity University Dubai, Westford University College, American University in Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, SP Jain School of Global Management, University of West London, Canadian University Dubai, Abu Dhabi University, BITS Pilani Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai, and Murdoch University Dubai will be participating.

Critical juncture

The highly-anticipated Gulf News EduFair comes at a critical time as the pandemic continues to force a rethink of plans by both educators and learners, as well as their families, on how to navigate through the disruptions. Under comprehensive safety precautions, universities in the UAE welcomed back students on campus in September, while also continuing with distance-learning option wherever suitable. As families reconsidered travelling abroad for tertiary education, due to travel restrictions and uncertainties over on-campus studies overseas, world-class universities in the UAE extended unprecedented flexibility in their paperwork and deadlines for admissions, while also making fees more affordable so that students can continue with their academic and extracurricular aspirations as seamlessly as possible.

How do I get started?

1) Register at www.gnedufair.com and access an exclusive discount from online fashion brand SHEIN, the event’s Styling Partner.

2) A day before the event, each registered attendee will receive an exclusive link and passcode to enter the event. It’s as easy as that.

3) Still have doubts? Detailed FAQs are available on the website and you can always write to contact@gnedufair.com if you need help.

What are the technical requirements to be able to participate?

• A laptop or a personal computer.

• A strong and reliable WiFi connection.

• The latest version of Google Chrome is recommended to view the virtual event platform.

Can I watch the sessions on my phone or tablet?

Yes. The virtual event is accessible via smartphone or tablet. However, please note that for best visual experience and ease-of-use, it is better to access the event on a laptop or desktop. If you are watching it on a smartphone or tablet, we recommend watch it in landscape mode or horizontally.

A feature-rich event

• Gulf News EduFair can be accessed from anywhere — from the comfort of your home, a coffee shop or event outdoors — as long as there is a stable and strong wireless (or wired) internet connection.

• Visit virtual booths of top universities in the UAE, access their brochures, videos, websites and even text or video chat directly with their representatives.

• Watch live webinars and sessions on popular topics in the education industry.

• Access career guidance counsellors, university representatives and industry experts through virtual booths and exclusive meeting rooms.

• Network and be part of trending conversations with fellow students through a networking zone.