The three-day, free-to-attend online university fair will virtually bring representatives of a dozen leading universities. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Navigating through uncertainties of recent disruptions to map out a clear path to the right university in the UAE has never been easier as the first-ever Gulf News EduFair begins on November 11.

The three-day, free-to-attend online university fair will virtually bring representatives of a dozen leading universities right into the living room to answer any query students and parents may have, on everything from admission requirements, degree programmes and scholarships, to finance options, campus life and student clubs.

Besides one-to-one sessions with senior representatives such as admissions counsellors and others, seasoned experts from the higher education sector will share crucial insights on a wide range of pressing issues, such as seamlessly transitioning from high school to university, choosing the right degree, closing the “skills gap” between education and industry to boost employability — especially in the unpredictable times of the COVID-19 pandemic — and why a burgeoning number of ambitious students prefer to pursue fully-accredited, world-class degrees from local universities as well as branch campuses of acclaimed international universities right here in the UAE.

The strategic partner for the event is United Arab Emirates University; knowledge partner is the British Council and the event is co-sponsored by Y-Axis.

Comprehensive coverage

Every aspect — from the rigorous application process to the jittery first day of class — will be comprehensively covered for undergraduate hopefuls and well as postgraduate students seeking doctorate or masters-level recognised qualifications for the upcoming January uptake of the participating universities. Even the common predicament — what to wear to university — will be resolved as the landmark event’s styling partner SHEIN will reveal how to stay presentable on campus without having to buy a new wardrobe.

Participation in the premier GN Edufair is free of charge; however, visitors have to register beforehand at the event’s dedicated website, Gnedufair.com. Besides full access to all features of the virtual fair, those who register will also avail of an exclusive discount offer from SHEIN.

Who is coming

The debut edition of the landmark event, running November 11 to 13, will see active participation from leading higher education providers in the UAE: Heriot Watt University; University of Sharjah; Amity University Dubai; Westford University College; American University in Dubai; Middlesex University; SP Jain School of Global Management; University of West London; Canadian University Dubai; Abu Dhabi University; BITS Pilani Dubai; and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai. GN EduFair has gone fully virtual for its maiden run, without compromising on ease of access to university representatives, specialist webinars and expert panel discussions. Upon receiving their access following registration on Gnedufair.com, students and parents will be able to interact on-screen with participants.