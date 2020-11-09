1 of 11
Despite new measures to stop the spread of the Covid-19, truffles hunters are allowed to search in the countryside in Italy.
Image Credit: AFP
Truffle hunter Carlo Marenda and his dog Buc walk through a forest in the Langhe Countryside as they search for white truffles in Roddi, Italy.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Truffle hunter Carlo Marenda smells a white truffle found by his dog Buc in a forest in the Langhe Countryside in Roddi.
Image Credit: AFP
Truffle hunter Carlo Marenda shows a white truffle found by his dog Buc in a forest in the Langhe Countryside in Roddi.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP