Fujairah Mental Arithmetic Championship launches qualifying rounds

Three rounds across Fujairah schools will select top students for the emirate-level final
Fujairah: Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the latest phase of the Fujairah Mental Arithmetic Championship has begun, marking a key stage in the emirate’s initiative to enhance students' cognitive and arithmetic abilities.
The qualifying competitions, which began on January 11, will continue on January 17 and 18, with 100 students participating in each round. All participants have completed an intensive training phase as part of an advanced educational programme. Events are being held at Zayed Educational Complexes in Al Bidyah, Fujairah, and Dibba Al Fujairah, offering broad access across the Emirate.
The championship is designed to create a stimulating educational environment, encouraging quick thinking, focus, self-confidence, and accurate decision-making under time constraints.
Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, stated that the initiative aligns with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi’s vision to invest in sustainable talent development. He described the current phase as a pivotal step in empowering students to thrive in innovative learning settings.
Following the qualifiers, 200 out of 400 students will be selected to advance to the final Emirate-level championship, a major milestone demonstrating their progress through training and competition.
The initiative reflects the Fujairah Government’s broader commitment to fostering high-quality education, building cognitive skills, and preparing a generation capable of competing at local, regional, and global levels.
