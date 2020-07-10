Students and staff of the school will move in August to occupy larger campus

Dubai: American School of Creative Science (ASCS) in Al Barsha will be shifting to its sister school - International School of Creative Science (ISCS) in Nad Al Sheba - in August when the new academic year starts, their operator has said.

Students and staff will relocate to the bigger British school, said Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International (BEAM).

It added that “the move will ensure that students of the American school will benefit from an expanded leadership, inclusion and operations team of ISCS Dubai”.

The American-curriculum school will “continue to be operated in its full comprehensive format”.

KHDA consulted

The decision has been taken “following close consultations with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) which oversees private education across Dubai”, the school said.

ASCS Al Barsha will now be called ASCS Nad Al Sheba.

BEAM chairman and CEO Salah Bukhatir said: “The decision to relocate the American School of Creative Science alongside its British sister school in Nad Al-Shiba was made after careful consideration to meet the long-term needs of the learning community who would like to access either the British or American curriculum.”

He added, “For logistical reasons, it was deemed the most practical solution to bring two of our nearby schools together, sharing key expertise in educational leadership and pedagogy… We are delighted to confirm that the American curriculum will be offered in full on the new campus from August 2020, with our staff relocating with their students to ensure continuity of learning. We have introduced a number of financial support measures to help our parent community transition to the new campus with ease.”

Campus expansion

In a statement, BEAM told Gulf News, “ISCS Nad Al Sheba has undergone a campus expansion in recent years and owing to this, the campus has excess capacity available. Therefore, initially, ASCS will be relocated to the existing campus and will utilise this spare capacity.”

In the “immediate term”, ASCS will occupy the available spare capacity, followed by its own dedicated campus space to be built as part of a broader master plan.

In the future, both ISCS and ASCS will be co-located to the same land plot on an expanded master plan with dedicated, connected campuses, the statement added.