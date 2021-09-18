Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced the reinstatement of its official working hours across all Dubai Public Library branches: From 8am to 8pm, Saturdays to Thursdays, starting from today, September 18.
This decision comes in line with the UAE’s directives to return to normal life, taking into account the continued application of all precautionary and preventive measures to ensure a safe experience for library members. This step also comes as part of the preparations to welcome visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest international exhibition that opens on October 1.
Dubai Culture manages the Dubai Public Library’s network of branches, which includes Al Mankhool, Al Safa Art and Design, Al Rashidiya, Umm Suqeim, Hatta, Hor Al Anz and Al Twar, allowing community members to easily access a wide range of books covering a wide range of topics, in both Arabic and English, by providing highly efficient services backed up by the latest technologies used in this field.