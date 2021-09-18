Ministers from the UAE will join the international community next week at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: Ministers from the UAE will join the international community next week at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to advance solutions to pressing global challenges such as COVID-19, the digital divide, climate change and gender inequality.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, will lead the UAE delegation in a hybrid format of in-person and virtual meetings at this year’s event. The delegation will also be preparing for the UAE’s two-year term on the UN Security Council, which begins in January 2022.

“With the enormous strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE believes that this is a key moment to heed the Secretary-General’s call to ‘Build Back Better’,” said Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN. “As an incoming member of the UN Security Council, the UAE will deepen its commitment to improved cooperation on global health, promoting gender equality, building resilience to climate change, and harnessing the potential of innovation for peace.”

The UAE delegation will focus on pursuing an inclusive and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine equity. The UAE delegation will also work to fortify global food systems, ensure affordable and clean energy solutions and seek an end to proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The UAE national statement will be delivered at the general debate of the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2021.

The delegation