Dubai: Kings’ Education has announced the launch of Windsor School, a new co-educational primary school in Dubai.
The new Windsor School brand will be the first of many new schools of Kings’ Education. The school is located on 34B street, adjacent to DIFC. The school’s opening and operations are subject to the completion and readiness of its building and final approval from KHDA (Knowledge and Human Development Authority) Akshay Khanna, Director of Corporate Services, Kings’ Education, said: “Although the initial development will be for primary-aged children, we are advancing plans for secondary school options - subject to KHDA approval - within the Windsor School brand.”
Windsor School is now open for admissions from FS1 (Foundation Stage 1) through to Year 6. The first cohort of children will be welcomed by existing leaders from across the Kings’ Education group.