Don’t just pick a university that helps you pass, choose one that builds skills, say experts at Edufair Abu Dhabi

AI, internships and human skills are central to preparing students for the workplace
As AI and other technologies become more common in higher education, students need to learn when and how to use them without becoming dependent on them, experts said at a panel discussion at Edufair Abu Dhabi. Universities have a key role in helping students use technology with judgement while building independent thinking, communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills. This calls for a rethink of how universities approach education, with greater emphasis on interactive teaching, practical assessments and flexible study options.
With AI able to generate reports and answer questions, universities face a challenge in ensuring students understand the content rather than simply submit work produced with technology.
Prof. Amir Zeid, Dean of Thumbay College of Management & AI in Healthcare, said students’ access to AI tools has raised expectations on both sides of the classroom.
“Students expect more from professors because they can access information through AI, while professors expect more from students because they know these tools are being used. As a result, assessments are becoming more challenging,” he said.
Prof. Zeid said classrooms must become more interactive, with students’ progress assessed throughout a course rather than judged mainly on a final assignment. Universities must also give students access to AI tools.
Dr Rajneesh Mishra, Dean of the School of Humanities, Arts and Applied Sciences at Amity University Dubai, said students no longer expect professors simply to teach information available in textbooks.
“If I ask students to analyse unemployment rates in five countries and submit a report, they can use generative AI to produce it without necessarily learning anything,” he said. "Universities must develop assessments that test understanding while allowing students to experiment with technology."
Dr Mishra cited case-study discussions and oral examinations as alternatives to relying solely on written assignments.
“We cannot stop students from using AI, so we have to find new solutions,” he said.
Alongside assessments, universities must connect academic learning with the skills students will need in the workplace.
When it comes to healthcare education, Prof. Zeid said AI is taught across disciplines at Thumbay to help students understand its applications. Students also need to progress beyond basic concepts and continue learning as new technologies develop.
“The key is to create lifelong learners who can continue to adapt as new technologies emerge,” he said.
Internships at health-tech companies, hospitals and healthcare organisations give students opportunities to apply what they learn.
Dr Mishra said employability depends on more than academic knowledge. Universities must track industry requirements and incorporate relevant skills into their curricula, even though programme changes can take time.
“Students today are more interested in practical learning than simply memorising definitions and theories. That is why practical experience and internships have become important components of university education,” he said.
While AI can help students access information and understand complex concepts, the panellists stressed that university life must also develop skills through human interaction and collaboration.
Prof. Zeid said hackathons and innovation competitions bring students from different disciplines together, helping them develop leadership and teamwork skills.
“AI can teach the course material, but it cannot teach empathy or make you a leader. Those human connections happen through interactions with other people, and that is an essential part of the university experience,” he said.
Dr Mishra said learning also takes place through mentoring, academic advising, student clubs and organising events. These experiences help students develop communication, time management and teamwork skills that may not be taught directly in class.
“I tell students that what you learn in the classes is only 50% of what you should learn. The other 50% comes from outside the classroom,” he said.
The panellists said students should consider more than a programme’s academic content when choosing a university. Practical opportunities, the learning environment and the skills they can develop are also important.
Dr Mishra said that UAE universities offer programmes across disciplines, with AI and machine learning increasingly relevant beyond engineering, including in the humanities, social sciences and design.
“When choosing a university, students need to look carefully at the institution and the programmes it offers, and consider whether the education will equip them with the skills they need for the future,” he said.