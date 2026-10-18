Don’t just pick a university that helps you pass, choose one that builds skills, say experts at Edufair Abu Dhabi

As AI and other technologies become more common in higher education, students need to learn when and how to use them without becoming dependent on them, experts said at a panel discussion at Edufair Abu Dhabi. Universities have a key role in helping students use technology with judgement while building independent thinking, communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills. This calls for a rethink of how universities approach education, with greater emphasis on interactive teaching, practical assessments and flexible study options.