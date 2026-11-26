Closer industry ties & a focus on impact over rankings can drive institutional excellence
While the UAE has established itself as a destination for quality higher education, advancing its global competitiveness will require stronger research capabilities, closer collaboration with industry and government, and greater investment in innovation. Building a strong research culture within universities and translating research outcomes into tangible economic and societal benefits will be key to achieving this ambition, said education at the University Reset Forum 2026.
As the UAE advances its knowledge-based economy, panellists called for a broader assessment of institutional excellence, questioning whether global rankings adequately capture a university’s contribution to research, innovation, talent development and economic growth.
“Rankings should be a consequence of institutional excellence rather than a box-ticking exercise. The focus should be on student outcomes, institutional reputation and research impact. Strong performance in these areas will naturally lead to better rankings,” said Prof. Madapusi Srinivasan, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University Dubai.
Prof. Amir Zeid, Dean, Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare, stressed that institutional credibility must also come from the opportunities universities create for students.
“Rankings are an important tool for attracting students and establishing institutional credibility. But equally important is an ecosystem that enables students to develop ideas, build businesses and realise their innovative potential,” he said.
Attracting international research talent and establishing partnerships with reputed institutions worldwide will be critical to strengthening the UAE’s research capabilities.
Prof. Zeid pointed to his university’s international research grant programme, which receives an annual investment of around Dh10 million.
“By pairing our faculty with researchers in the UAE, Europe or the US, we embed this culture of collaboration within our institution and establish our international research presence,” he said.
However, research collaboration among UAE universities needs to become more structured, moving away from its dependence on individual faculty initiatives, Zeid added.
Prof. Srinivasan stressed that investment in infrastructure must be matched by technical expertise, research freedom and institutional support.
“A professor may not have the necessary knowledge about intellectual property or commercialisation. We need support systems that provide assistance at every stage. With these in place, we will be in a position to attract top talent and produce impactful research.”
Panellists also called for universities to establish deeper industry partnerships centred on problem-solving, product development and commercialisation.
“Rather than approaching industry primarily for internships and employment opportunities, universities should identify the business challenges they can help address through their research expertise and student talent,” said Prof. Srinivasan.
Such partnerships could also strengthen graduate capabilities by exposing students to real business problems and encouraging interdisciplinary research.
“Undergraduate participation in research is critical to producing high-quality graduates for the market,” he added.
Prof. Zeid pointed to incubation centres at UAE universities, where industry experts provide mentorship and support to help students develop commercially viable products.
“Having a great idea does not necessarily translate into a successful business. Industry mentorship is essential to turning that idea into a real product. This kind of collaboration creates businesses and nurtures a new generation of entrepreneurs.”