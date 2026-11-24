Ask people in Dubai how they use AI, and you'll hear about everything from planning holidays to drafting emails to checking the markets over morning coffee. The UAE has embraced artificial intelligence faster than almost anywhere in the world, and investing is no exception. According to HSBC's Human-AI Advantage 2026 report, about 83 per cent of UAE investors already use AI for finance and investment, ahead of a global average of 73 per cent.

For wealth management, the debate about whether AI belongs in investing is over. The more important question is how it should be used.

The same research suggests investors are already drawing a clear line. UAE respondents rely on AI mostly for analysis and research, yet 56 per cent say they prefer a hybrid model that combines AI tools with expert human advisers.

At CUSP Wealth, we see the same pattern in our own investor base. Among investors who have funded a CUSP account, 100 per cent use our AI-powered insights and screening tools, and 63 per cent told us they were new to investing (CUSP Wealth survey percentages are based on internal data). In my view, the answer isn't choosing between technology and people. It is being clear about what each does best.

I don't see that as a contradiction. It's simply human. This is not a lack of trust in technology. Investing is personal. People want speed and insight, but they also want to feel confident before making decisions about their savings, their families and their future.

The access gap

For many investors, access to human guidance remains important. But it is not equally available.

Digital platforms have made it easy to open an account and start investing with a small amount. Speaking to a qualified advisor, however, has traditionally come with a price of entry: high minimum balances, private banking thresholds or fees that only make sense for large portfolios. It is telling that much of the research on how people combine AI and advice, including HSBC's, focuses on investors with at least $100,000 to invest.

Consider a 28-year-old professional in Dubai preparing to make her first investment. She has used AI tools to compare funds and understand how a Sharia-compliant portfolio is built. What those tools cannot tell her is whether to start now or after clearing a car loan, or how investing fits alongside the money she sends home each month. Those are questions for a person. Yet under a traditional model, an investor with her balance would rarely get one.

How we combine automation, AI and human advice

Closing that gap starts with being clear about who does what.

Automation for portfolio management: Through a risk and suitability questionnaire, clients are matched to one of five model portfolios, from Defensive to Aggressive, designed and overseen by our investment team.

AI for research and monitoring: AI helps investors make sense of information faster, summarising company and fund data, highlighting changes across their holdings and supporting the screening of investments against Sharia criteria on an ongoing basis. It helps investors understand their options. It does not make decisions for them.

Human advice where judgement matters: A good advisor understands that a new baby, a job change or a sudden market drop can change what is right for someone, even before the data catches up. Advisory calls are available to clients who meet CUSP Wealth’s suitability assessment.

That is the next evolution of investing in the UAE: robo plus human, for the young professional taking their first step towards building long-term wealth. The first investment is rarely the biggest, but it is often the most important. It shapes the habits and the confidence that carry through everything that follows. No one should have to take that step alone.

AI can help build the portfolio. People build confidence. Investors deserve both.

The writer is the Senior Executive Officer at CUSP Wealth

Disclaimer: This article is published for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute personal financial, investment, tax, or legal advice, nor is it a recommendation or endorsement of any specific financial product, fund, or service. Investing involves risk: the value of investments can fall as well as rise and you may get back less than you invest. Readers should conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Cusp Wealth Ltd takes reasonable care to ensure that the information is accurate and obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Any third-party information used in this article is provided for informational purposes only.

Cusp Wealth Ltd is regulated by the DFSA, reference number F011420. Cusp Wealth Ltd is registered in DIFC with licence number 10863 and is authorised to provide financial services including Shariah-compliant offerings, in accordance with its DFSA licence and Islamic Endorsement.

Where this article refers to Sharia-compliant products or services, these have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Shariah Supervisory Board. For full Sharia-compliance details, please refer to its Terms and Conditions.

The information in this article is current as of November 23, 2026 and is subject to change.