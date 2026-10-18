Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi ends today: Why you should visit before it wraps up

Explore courses and get expert advice on admissions and scholarships at Edufair Abu Dhabi
Choosing a university and finding the right course can raise plenty of questions for students and parents. Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi offers an opportunity to get answers directly from university representatives, explore different academic options and seek expert advice before making important education decisions.
Running at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, the event features more than 20 universities, education providers, study-abroad and immigration advisers, and career services experts. With the event wrapping up today, visitors still have time to explore courses, attend expert sessions and gather information to help them plan their next academic step.
Rather than travelling to multiple campuses in the UAE or arranging separate appointments, students can meet representatives from several universities in one visit. They can ask about admission requirements, course structure, tuition fees, scholarships, internships, facilities and career opportunities. These conversations can help students and parents compare options and identify programmes worth exploring further.
Students who are unsure what to study can explore programmes across disciplines, including artificial intelligence, computing, cybersecurity, engineering, healthcare, business, finance, psychology and design. Those who already have a preferred field can learn more about available courses, while undecided students can discover options they may not have considered.
For families considering overseas education, there is plenty to consider beyond choosing a university. Study-abroad and immigration advisers can offer guidance on destinations, admission requirements, application deadlines, tuition and living costs, scholarships, accommodation, visas and post-study work options. Speaking to experts can help families understand the practical and financial considerations before committing to a destination.
Choosing a university and course involves more than looking at its name or reputation. Students can ask about course content, teaching methods, practical learning, industry links and internship opportunities to understand what a programme offers and how it can prepare them for the future. These insights can help them assess whether a course matches their interests, strengths and career ambitions.
Edufair also features seminars and presentations covering education choices, admissions, career planning, study-abroad opportunities and skills development. These sessions give students and parents access to practical advice that can help them make more informed decisions about education and future careers.
Whether you are choosing your first degree, comparing universities or considering studying overseas, Edufair offers an opportunity to explore options and get answers in person. Visitors can also collect an Edufair goody bag filled with treats and surprises.
Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi ends today, October 18, at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche. Register and visit before the event wraps up and make the most of the opportunity to speak to universities, explore courses and get expert advice.