The Sharjah Private Education Authority issued two circulars to private schools about precautions to take against the coronavirus. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The educational authority in Sharjah has issued a circular to all private schools in the emirate, updating parents on the latest precautions to take regarding the coronavirus.

Ali Al Hosani, Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said as part of the entity’s precautionary measures to prevent the possibility of transmission of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, “students who show symptoms of colds, coughs or fever are kindly requested to stay at home until full recovery from illness,” according to the circular that was distributed on Saturday.

Following the announcement made by the Ministry of Education, SPEA issued a second circular confirming the suspension of all nurseries throughout the emirate of Sharjah, which came into effect March 1, 2020.

Minister of Education Hussein Al Hammadi had earlier announced that nurseries across the country will be closed for 14 day as a precautionary measure, during which all nurseries are inspected to ensure that they are clean, sterilized, and meet safety conditions.

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) had also issued a circular on Saturday morning calling for the ban of activities such as field trips and gatherings that may compromise the health and safety of students.