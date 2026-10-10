Ministry Undersecretary says AI should accelerate teaching without replacing educators
Abu Dhabi: Artificial intelligence cannot replace teachers, students' ability to think independently or their interactions with classmates, a senior UAE education official has said, stressing that technology should complement rather than replace the human elements of education.
Mohammed Al Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, said AI should be used to support and accelerate teaching while improving the efficiency of the UAE's education system.
In an interview with CNN Business Arabic, Al Qasim emphasised that integrating artificial intelligence into education must be based on cooperation between technology, teachers and students, rather than allowing digital tools to take over their roles.
“Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for the teacher. Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for the student's mind. Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for students' classmates,” he said.
His remarks highlighted the importance of preserving human interaction in classrooms, with teachers continuing to guide learning and students remaining actively involved in thinking, understanding and engaging with their peers.
Al Qasim explained that AI could serve as a supporting tool to accelerate teaching and complement the UAE's education system, allowing schools to benefit from technological advances without diminishing the responsibilities of educators or learners.
He also stressed the importance of preparing students to work effectively with artificial intelligence tools and equipping them with the knowledge needed to use the technology positively and responsibly.
These skills, he said, would be essential as students progress to higher education and eventually enter the workforce, where the ability to use AI effectively will play an increasingly important role.