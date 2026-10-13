CCTV footage showed teacher using excessive force against pupils inside classroom
The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted a teacher of physically assaulting four students, sentencing him to two years in prison and ordering his deportation from the UAE upon completion of his sentence. The court also ordered him to pay court costs.
The incident involved the teacher assaulting the four students inside a classroom at a private school in Abu Dhabi. The assault left the students with injuries that prevented them from carrying out their usual personal activities for periods not exceeding 20 days.
The court based its conviction on the defendant’s admission of the offence during the investigation and before the court. He acknowledged assaulting the students, claiming that he had acted to prevent them from causing disruption and disturbance during the lesson and to maintain classroom discipline.
The court confirmed that CCTV footage corroborated the defendant’s admissions, showing the violence and extreme harshness he had inflicted on the students without any justification for his actions.
In its ruling, the court noted that the assault took place inside a school during a lesson, constituting a breach of public security and order. It stressed that such conduct compromises individuals’ safety and threatens their security and stability.
The court further explained that safeguarding public order aims to protect the fundamental values of society, ensure the safety of its members and uphold respect for the law — principles that directly applied to the case.
The court emphasised that the defendant’s conduct represented a flagrant violation of applicable rules and legislation. It underscored the need for firm enforcement of the law to protect the safety and rights of members of society and deter violations that expose individuals to harm or undermine their security and stability.