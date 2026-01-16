Abu Dhabi woman fined Dh7,000 for verbal abuse at school meeting

Senior school official suffered humiliation and emotional distress, court finds
Abu Dhabi: A woman has been ordered to pay Dh7,000 in compensation after verbally abusing a senior school administrator during a workplace meeting.
The ruling was issued by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court, which found that the woman’s conduct caused moral and psychological harm to the head of administration at a private school, in front of his colleagues.
Court records, according to Al Khaleej newspaper, show that the administrator filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh50,000 in material, moral, and emotional damages, as well as legal costs and lawyers’ fees.
He said he was carrying out his duties during a meeting with colleagues when the woman arrived unannounced and directed a stream of abusive language at him and others present.
The claimant told the court that the incident led to criminal proceedings, resulting in a penal order against the woman. He argued that the episode humiliated him, damaged his professional standing, and ultimately contributed to the termination of his employment at the school managed by the defendant.
In its findings, the court said evidence from police records, prosecution investigations, and submitted documents confirmed that the incident took place during a discussion about organising a student celebration, with an estimated budget of Dh300,000. The woman entered the meeting and addressed the group with insulting remarks, audible to all those present.
The court ruled that the language used amounted to an affront to dignity and personal reputation, constituting contempt and humiliation. It noted that the woman did not deny the incident and that her actions were established in both police reports and the penal order issued by the public prosecution.
While the court did not uphold the full compensation amount sought, it concluded that the administrator had suffered genuine moral harm, including distress, humiliation, and emotional pain. On that basis, it ordered the woman to pay Dh7,000 in compensation, reflecting the court’s assessment of the damage caused.
The defendant was also ordered to cover court fees and related costs.
