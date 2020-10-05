Abu Dhabi: Having introduced a hybrid learning model for the 2020-2021 academic year, Abu Dhabi University is now fully prepared to welcome students back on campus safely for laboratory and studio classes.
Students will also be able to access the library resources on campus, as well as online, the university announced on Monday. However, all students who wish to gain access to these facilities must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within 14 days, and recorded on the Al Hosn app.
The university’s College of Engineering lab and studio classes will reopen in November in the Al Ain campus. Meanwhile, lab and studio classes for the College of Arts and Science will start welcoming students back to campus from the first week of November in both the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain campuses.
However, to ensure the highest levels of health and safety, the university has revised its assessment model, and mid-term and final exams will now be conducted remotely during the ongoing fall semester.