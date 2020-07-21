Abu Dhabi: All staff and students at Abu Dhabi private schools must be screened for COVID-19 before being allowed to return to school, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) has mandated.
The authority announced today that schools in Abu Dhabi emirate will be allowed to resume in-class learning from August 30 onwards.
The requirement for COVID-19 testing by the emirate’s education sector regulator was today (July 21) spelled out to schools in a comprehensive document, the Private School Reopening Polices and Guidelines.
“All staff and students in Abu Dhabi private schools must undergo COVID-19 testing prior to being authorised to return to the school premises. Details concerning coverage, schedulesm and process will be announced at a later time in conjunction with relevant authorities,” the Adek document says.
Staff and students are also required to declare their recent travel history, and download Al Hosn app to facilitate contact tracing in case of an incident.