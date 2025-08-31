GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens access to 30,000 digital libraries

ALC partners with OverDrive to offer readers a vast collection of e-books and audiobooks

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has launched a major digital initiative giving readers access to more than 30,000 digital libraries worldwide.

The move, announced by Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, aims to promote reading and expand the reach of Arabic publications through modern technology.

Expanding access

The project is being delivered in partnership with OverDrive, a global platform for e-book and audiobook lending. The service allows readers to access a wide collection across multiple devices, covering subjects such as philosophy, history, health, sports, biology, and children’s literature.

It also includes 25 titles from the Centre’s Kalima and Publications projects. Through the Wajeez Al Kutub initiative, users can access summaries and audio versions of key works, encouraging leisure reading in both digital and audio formats.

Supporting authors

In line with Abu Dhabi’s vision as a cultural hub, the ALC has been digitising both original Arabic works and translated titles. Recent releases include The Boy Coming from Baghdad by Nadhim Zahawi, The House of Tales short story collection, Still Passionate by Ali Obaid Al Hamli, and the bestseller The Birds by Germano Zullo.

The selection process follows strict criteria, covering copyright clearance, content quality, and suitability for different audiences. Emirati writers are also supported through the digitisation of works from the Esdarat project and the Qalam Creative Writing Programme, giving local authors a stronger digital presence.

Global platforms

To ensure wider reach and copyright protection, the ALC has partnered with leading digital platforms including Amazon, Google Books, Apple Books, Kobo, Neel Wa Furat, Storytel, Iqraaly, Anghami, Samawi, and 1001 Books.

Promoting Arabic culture

Dr Ali bin Tamim said the campaign reflects the Centre’s vision of strengthening the Arabic language in the digital age while making Arabic cultural content more accessible worldwide.

The initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for culture and knowledge.

How to access the libraries

The collection can be accessed via the Medad Library Services Platform, a new gateway to ALC’s digital services.

  1. Visit the ALC website: Look for the Medad Platform link for digital library access.

  2. Explore services: Users can search databases, borrow e-books, and set up memberships.

  3. Check for updates: New resources and services will continue to be added as part of ALC’s digital expansion.

  4. Use the platform: Medad is designed as a comprehensive tool for accessing thousands of digital libraries and cultural resources.

