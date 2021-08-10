Dubai: Students in the UAE on Tuesday morning started receiving teacher-assessed results for A-levels, whose summer session exams were cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UK curriculum boards for A-levels — taken in Year 13 at the end of high school — this year awarded grades based on teachers’ assessment of students, using graded school-level exams and coursework, which were signed off by head teachers before being submitted to the boards.
UAE-based pupils joined peers in other countries on Tuesday to receive their grades individually, after they were released to schools a day earlier on Monday.
In Dubai, GEMS Wellington Academy — Al Khail, saw 52 per cent of 91 A-level entries receive A-star to A grades. School principal and CEO Campbell Douglas said: “Once again we are delighted with the exceptional A-level results our students have achieved this year. The hard work, commitment and dedication from both students and teachers alike have paid off in what has been an extremely challenging year. We are very proud of what our students have accomplished and look forward to their continuing success in their chosen pathways.”
More to follow ...