30 km/h maximum speed limit near schools in Abu Dhabi

Motorists must adhere strictly to safe driving practices in areas surrounding schools
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists not to exceed the 30 km/h speed limit around school zones, stressing that safe driving is essential to protecting students as the new academic year begins.
The Capital Police said in a statement that motorists must adhere strictly to safe driving practices in areas surrounding schools. It outlined seven key rules: avoid distractions while driving, never exceed the posted speed limit, exercise caution near stop signs and side lanes, obey traffic signals, watch for pedestrian crossings, anticipate unexpected situations, use designated parking areas, and refrain from random stopping near schools.
With the return of the school year, the police have intensified patrols at intersections and along both internal and external roads to ease traffic congestion, ensure smooth bus movements, and safeguard children as they move between vehicles and school entrances.
In addition, awareness campaigns have been rolled out to strengthen road safety culture.
Parents were urged to monitor their children closely and to come to a complete stop when school bus stop arms are deployed, a regulation designed to protect students crossing to and from buses.
