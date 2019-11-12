Parents assist their children in boarding a school bus in Dubai. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai's education regulatory authority, announced on Tuesday a three-day school break in the emirate.

In a tweet, the authority has declared that schools in the emirate of Dubai will be closed from December 1 to 3.

Classes resume on December 4.

The UAE marks Commemoration Day on December 1, Sunday. The UAE Cabinet has earlier declared that December 1 will be holiday for both public and private sectors.

Holidays from December 2 and 3 mark the UAE National Day.

The UAE Cabinet has approved unified national holidays in the year 2019 and 2020 for both the public and private sectors.

All ministries and federal offices have been asked to abide with the approved holiday calendar for year 2019 and 2020.

The UAE Cabinet had issued a decree in March to enforce the unification of holidays for employees in the public and private sectors in the country.

Remaining Public holidays 2019:

Commemoration Day: (1 December - Sunday)

National Day: (2-3 December - Monday, Tuesday)

Public holidays 2020:

New Year: (1 January 2020)

Eid Al Fitr: (29 Ramadan-3 Shawwal)

Arafat Day: (9 Dhu al Hijjah)

Eid Al Adha: (10-12 Dhu al Hijjah)

Hijri New Year: (23 August)

The Prophet's Birthday (October 29)

Commemoration Day: (1 December)

National Day: ( 2-3 December)