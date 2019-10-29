For the upcoming season, there will be more than 3,500 shopping outlets Image Credit: Supplied

The 2019-2020 season of Global Village is all set to open up to the public on Tuesday, October 29. The 24th season of Global Village is expected to be active and runnig for over five months, ending on April 4, 2020.

Winter is coming

With the weather cooling down, the last few months of the year see a lot of oudoor attractions start up again and Global Village is one of the much-anticipated openings of the season. Last season, over 7 million people visited Global Village, officials said on Sunday.

The 24th season is touted as bigger and better than all the previous ones and a grand precursor to the silver jubilee season in 2020, which will also coincide with Expo 2020.

This year, organisers said, there will be 40,000 live shows, 78 countries represented, daring stunt shows, the regions' first Middle East’s first Ripley’s Believe it or Not!® museum-attraction and 3500 shopping outlets.

Why go?

Affordable fun for the entire family

For just Dh15, you get to experience one of Dubai's most visited family-friendly attractions.

In most cases, your Dh15 ticket also gets you access to several concerts, shows and performances at the venue on the day - not to mention access to unique food and shopping outlets from over 78 different countries. For some of the attractions within Global Village, you may have to take separate tickets. The latest season will host 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 60 rides and games.

Food

The park features more than 130 multicultural food kiosks will offer an authentic street food experience and around 20 sit-down restaurants and cafes offering a more refined culinary experience.

So, whether it be tricking your friend into being in a Turkish ice cream vendor prank video or a proper dinner meeting with interesting and unique cuisines you can do it all at the venue.

Shopping

A key reason many people go to the Global Village is to scour out the best items to shop from the pavilions. From Yemen's famous honey to leather bags and shoes or custom Japanese calligraphy, there's so much to choose from. Come prepared for a little bargaining and lot of fun shopping.

Weekend fun

Apart from all the fun you can have during the week, every weekend brings fireworks and concerts or performances. The season is expected to have over 40,000 live shows, most of which are planned to be on weekends.

Upgrades

There have been a few significant changes this season. Global Village will be the “only entertainment location in the UAE” to offer 5G high-speed internet, in collaboration with UAE telecom operator du.

Details

Timings

Weekdays: 4pm until midnight

Weekends and public holidays: 4pm to 1am

Cost