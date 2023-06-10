1. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June 

Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out

2. Going to Dubai Airport Terminal 1? You can’t pick up passengers at the entrance

Visitors must now only use the car park. Here are the parking rates at the airport

3. Watch: Dh3,000 fine for blocking emergency vehicles in UAE

30-day vehicle impoundment, 6 traffic points as well for motorists who don’t give way

4. Meet Portuguese couple in UAE who started free fitness training

Fredy Martins and wife Tatiana believe that fitness should be accessible to all

5. UAE residents can now apply for a 90-day eVisa for Japan for under Dh100

Read for a complete guide

