Dubai: If you are picking up a friend or relative from the Dubai Airport Terminal 1, you will not have access to the arrivals entrance and will instead need to park your car.
Dubai Airports announced that from June 8, only public transport vehicles and authorised vehicles will have access to the arrivals forecourt at Terminal 1. Visitors must use the designated car parks or the valet service when receiving guests. Dubai Airports stated that the decision was implemented to reduce traffic congestion.
Dubai Airport Terminal 1 offers two types of parking options – Economy and Premium. People of Determination get complimentary parking for two hours at all terminals.
Parking tariffs at Dubai Airport Terminal 1
Car Park A - Premium Parking
This car park is a two- to three-minute walk away from the Terminal 1 arrivals entrance. Here is the breakdown of the charges for using the premium parking:
• Five minutes: Dh5
• 15 minutes: Dh15
• 30 minutes: Dh30
• Up to two hours: Dh40
• Three hours: Dh55
• Four hours: Dh65
• One day: Dh125
• Each additional day: Dh100
Car Park B - Economy Parking
This car park is a seven to nine minutes walk away from Terminal 1 arrivals.
• One hour: Dh25
• Two hours: Dh30
• Three hours: Dh35
• Four hours Dh45
• One day: Dh85
• Each additional day: Dh75
You will be able to reach the car park by following signs at the airport for Car Park A and Car Park B.
As per the Dubai Airports website - dubaiairports.ae, all the charges are inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT).