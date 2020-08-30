Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Sunday announced to offer free entry to cyclists in Mushrif Park from 6am to 9pm.
Municipality has provided dedicated lanes for cyclists in the major public parks as part of the directives of Sheikh Hamda bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city as well as to encourage safe use of bicycles.
The municipality has provided special tracks in Mushrif Park to host cycling enthusiast during the park opening hours.
The civic body has urged cyclists to wear safety gear including helmets and use only the bicycle track and not to ride on the pedestrian paths. It is not allowed for more than one person to sit on the bike unless it is designed for this. The cyclists are also advised to use the front and back lights, especially during the evening time and follow all precautionary measures.