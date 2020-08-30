1 of 13
The number of people killed when a restaurant in northern China collapsed has climbed to 29, state media said Sunday, with efforts to find survivors brought to a close.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 13
The two-storey building in Xiangfen county, Shanxi province, came down on Saturday morning during a birthday party banquet for an 80-year-old person at the Juxian Restaurant in Chenzhuang village.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 13
A total of 57 people have been pulled from the debris of the Juxian restaurant, with dozens injured.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 13
Seven people are seriously hurt, although Xinhua said the injuries were "not life-threatening".
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 13
State broadcaster CGTN said the rescue operation ended in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 13
The cause of the collapse is unknown and the central government's State Council said it would supervise an investigation by provincial authorities.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 13
Footage on the CGTN website showed the roof caved in, with rescue equipment lifting rubble from the site.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 13
Rescuers in orange overalls and hard hats combed the crumbled ruin as a painting remained hanging on one of the few walls still intact.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 13
Seven hundred people were involved in the rescue operation, CGTN said.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 13
Rescuers and medics gather near the site of a collapsed two-story restaurant in Xiangfen county in northern China's Shanxi province.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 13
Medical workers carry an injuried person out of the rubble of a collapsed restauran.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 13
Rescuers search for victims in the aftermath of the collapse of a two-story restaurant in Xiangfen county in northern China's Shanxi province.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 13
Rescue workers are seen at the site where a restaurant collapsed, in Xiangfen, Shanxi province.
Image Credit: REUTERS