Dubai: One of the city’s most iconic hotels is set to open its doors next month, ending its six-month closure since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The 13-deck hotel has announced that it is all set to reopen on October 1, after having recently received the Dubai Assured stamp from Dubai Tourism. The Dubai Assured stamp was launched last July for hotels, tourist attractions, retail establishments and F&B outlets that implemented the required health and safety protocols. The programme is a collaboration between Dubai Tourism, the Department of Economic Development and Dubai Municipality.
The stamp will have a validity of 15 days and can be renewed every two weeks upon further verification by inspectors from the relevant authorities.
Known as the world’ most celebrated ocean-liner, the 53-year-old ship was unveiled to the public on September 20, 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
History of QE2
The QE2 completed 806 transatlantic crossings and 25 trips around the world transporting 2.5 million passengers over 5.6 million miles during her 39 years in service from 1969 to 2008. Her nine diesel electric engines, each the size of a double decker bus, could power the entire emirate of Fujairah.
Patrons of the QE2 included the likes of Nelson Mandela, Elizabeth Taylor, Buzz Aldrin and David Bowie.
After completing 1,400 voyages, sailing some 6 million nautical miles and serving as a troopship in the Falkland War of 1982, the QE2 docked permanently at Dubai’s Mina Rashid for good and has since become the emirate’s most “prized and prestigious attraction”.
The ship now operates as a floating hotel, with 224 refurbished rooms and suites, dining, entertainment and events.