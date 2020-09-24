Dubai and Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced that it has resumed issuing entry permits into the country, commencing today (September 24). However, work permit issuance is still on hold at this stage.
The resumption of this service is within the framework of easing restrictions and strengthening the state's efforts towards supporting recovery plans of the country's tourism sector and economy.
The Authority stated that the decision follows the precautionary measures undertaken by the travel industry to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The decision to suspend the issuance of visas was put in place in March, with the exception of diplomatic passport holders, as part of all-round efforts to combat the spread of the virus.