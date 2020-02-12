See 16 places Indians can travel "visa on arrival" for free or minimal cost in 2020
Madagascar, Cape Verde, Fiji Islands, Laos, Jamaica, Cook Islands, take your pick
Are you one of those who hates to go through the process of applying for a visa to an exotic holiday destination? Fret not, as an Indian national, you can visit 17 countries ‘visa on arrival’. Your holiday could not get smoother than this. According to local tour operators, the destinations include a good mix for water, adventure and nature lovers from India.
Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News
This is a picture of Sri Lanka. According to Sophia Tamang, Head of Business Strategy, AFC Holidays, "We have noticed the overall trend in Indian guests has been either to "travel for FOMO" or "travel for passion" but travel for sure and this has brought a surge to even exploring many of the visa-on-arrival destinations. Egypt, Jordan, Africa (especially Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda), even places like Uzbekistan and much easily accessible places like Kyrgyzstan are on our list this year because we've seen a growing demand for these destinations."
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Maldives: Maldives is one of the most astounding places for Indians to visit without the hassle of arranging a prior visa. You just have to be a water lover and you will love every bit of your stay here. White sands, pristine clear water, you could not ask for more. What are you waiting head straight away for your holiday. Places to see in the country: Male, Addu City, Lhaviyani, Kaafu etc. Key attractions: Scuba diving, Snorkelling, Water Skiing, Wind Surfing etc. Recommended duration of stay in the country: 5 to 6 days. Best time to visit: All year round. Cost Minimum Dh3,700 or Rs 70,000 excluding airfare, sightseeing
Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/ANM
Mauritus: Mauritius has white sandy beaches, cobalt-blue seas, and luxury hotels. The island country has plenty tourist spots too - such as Port Louis, Hindu Temple, Waterfalls, Moonscape valleys and mountains, Champ de Mars, Mahebourg, Naval Museum, Pamplemousses Garden, Natural reserves and wildlife parks and beaches. With sapphire waters, powder-white beaches and luxury resorts, Mauritius is a fairyland made before heaven. Places to see here : Grand Baie, Rodrigues, Flic en Flac, Mahebourg, Tamarin Riviere Noire etc. Famous for: Beaches, Water Sports, Multi-Ethnic Culture, Backpack Trips, Honeymoon. Ideal Duration: 7 to 8 days. Best time to visit: From April to June, September to December. Cost: Minimum budget, Dh3,600 or Rs. 120,000.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Seychelles: Spellbinding beaches are the main attraction of this island, along with the delectable cuisines and serene staycations. Seychelles is a group of 115 islands located in the Indian Ocean. The capital city Victoria has a number of tourist spots including the Victoria Botanical Garden, Museum of Natural History, Le Jardin du Roi, St. Anne Marine Park, Aldabra, Bird Island, Cousin Island, Mahe Island, Beau Vallon Beach, Morne Seychellois National Park, Praslin Island, La Digue Island, etc are the main destinations to cover. You can engage in a number of land and water sports when you are in Seychelles. The Island is having an active nightlife. Place to see here Victoria, La Digue, Denis, Frigate etc. Key things to do : Water Sports, Beaches, and Luxury Resorts in Seychelles etc. Ideal Duration: 6 to 7 days. Best time to visit: October to March, May to September. Cost: Minimum budget: Rs. 65,000, Dh3,350.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Sri Lanka: This picture is of Little Adam’s Peak. Sri Lanka is a country known for its islands, beaches, mountains, and aromatic tea. Sri Lanka makes traveling easy for all Indians what with the visa on arrival facility. Sri Lanka issues an ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) which gives permission to stay in the country for 30 days. Places to see here : Colombo, Nuwara Eliya, Horton’s National Park. Key things to do here: Sightseeing like Tooth Relic, shopping, food, beaches, spiritual and religious centres, historical places to see. Recommended number of stay in the country : 5 to 6 days. Best time to visit: October to March. Cost: Minimum budget: Dh3,865, Rs.75,000 excluding air fare.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Bhutan: Another destination that offers visa on arrival to Indians free of cost is that of the Land of the Thunder Dragon – Bhutan. While the citizens of Maldives, India, and Bangladesh do not need any visa to reach and getting around the country, other international travelers can also attain the visa on arrival either from the Paro airport, or from Phuentsholing, Samdrup Jongkhar, and Gelephu in case they are traveling by road. Places to see here : Thimpu, Paro, Phuntsholing, Jakar, Wangdue, Phodrang etc. Famous for: Dechen Phodrang and other ancient Buddhist Monasteries, Adventure Tourism, Culture, Spirituality and Wellness, food Recommended duration of stay in the country : 4 to 5 days. Best time to travel: All through the year. Cost : Minimum budget: Dh1,546, Rs30,000
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Nepal: This picture is of a shop in Kathmandu, Nepal. This is by far one of the cheapest countries Indians can visit visa on arrival. It is the land of mighty mountains, trekkers for the Everest Base Camp. The visa ranges for 15, 30 and 90 days that may cost around $25, $40, and $100 respectively per person for single-entry. Places to see: Kathmandu, Lumbini, Mount Everest, The Himalayan range. Things to do here: Adventure sports like trekking, mountaineering, rafting etc., learning Buddhist culture. Recommended duration of stay in the country: 5 to 6 days. Best time to visit: October to April. Cost : Minimum budget: Dh1,288, Rs. 25,000 (excluding airfare).
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
Fiji Islands: Did you know that Indians can travel visa on arrival to Fiji Islands? A land where the time seems stagnant, the Fiji Islands is an archipelago of exquisite islands, lush-greenery and abundant underwater marine life which can be witnessed closely. And just in case you’re craving for a beach vacation without a visa then these islands will be a splendid retreat. The Fiji islands offers a Visa-on-arrival to the Indian citizens for up to four months which can be further extended to six months after applying for an extension. Places to see here: Suva, Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Beqa, Lautoka etc. Key things to do here: Enjoy resorts, the pristine islands, food and more. Recommended duration of stay in the country : 4 to 5 days. Visa on Arrival: Free, up to 4 months. Best time to visit: November to February. Cost : Minimum budget: Dh4,123, Rs.80,000
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
Madagascar: The island is all about exotic landscapes and variety of food. The island country has abundant flora and fauna. For Indian citizens, it is easier to plan a vacation at this island nation, as they can avail a visa for up to 30 days for free. Places to see here, Nosy Be, Antsiranana, Toamasina, Ranomafana National Park, Isalo National Park etc. Key things to do here: Wildlife, Reefs and Rainforests, Trekking, Diving, Deserts. Recommended duration of stay in the country: 4 to 5 days. Cost of Visa: Free for 30 days, $75 for 90 days. Best Time to Visit: May to October. Cost: Minimum budget: Dh3,350, Rs.65,000
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Jamaica: The Caribbean country offers not only an exotic holiday experience amidst the nature’s finest views but also poses as one of the best visa on arrival destinations for Indians. A perfect escape for the travelers who are looking for a relaxing vacation. Apart from that this country is one of the places which offers a visa on arrival for Indian travelers. A traveler can enter and spend 30 days in the country without a visa. Places to see here: Montego Bay, Negril, Kingston, Falmouth etc. Famous for: Rastafarian Culture, Bob Marley Museum, Beaches and Caribbean Lifestyle. Recommended duration of stay: 6 to 7 days. Best time to visit: December to April. Cost: Minimum Budget: Dh4,639, Rs. 90,000 excluding airfare
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Kenya: It is a paradise for wildlife admirers who want to capture the beauty of the rugged topography and abundant wild beasts residing on it. The country offers a visa on arrival to Indian citizens at a cost of $50 for 3 months. Travelers can avail the service of visa on arrival online through E Visa. Place to see here: Nairobi, Maasai Mara, Nairobi National Park, Tsavo National Park, Ngong Hills, Lake Nakuru. Key things to do: Wildlife Safaris, African Tribes and Culture. Recommended stay in the country : 5 to 6 days. Best time to visit: August to October. Cost : Minimum Budget: Dh.3,608, Rs.70,000
Image Credit: Devadasan / Gulf News
Laos : Laos is a little South Eastern retreat which despite being small in area offers a magnificent tour of the enchanting landscapes, lush-green and dense forests sheltering abundant wildlife and sublime temples. Indians can get a free visa for a maximum stay of 30 days. All they need to do is provide a valid passport and onward tickets. Places to see here: Luang Prabang, Vientiane, Vang Vieng, Phakse. Key things to do here : Visit historical places, Archaeology, and Buddhist Culture. Recommended duration of stay in the country : 3 to 4 days. Best time to visit: October to March Cost : Minimum budget: Dh 2,061, Rs. 40,000 excluding air fare
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Bolivia: This is a country known as a complete roller coaster ride for its dangerous roads, lip-smacking delicacies, coffee, flora and fauna. Indians can avail the benefit of visa on arrival if they are willing to visit these adventure’s paradise. They can enjoy a stay for 90 days without a visa at a cost of $100. Places to see: La Paz, Sucre, Beni, Cochabamba, Oruro, Santa Cruz. Key things to do: Experience the multi-ethnic culture, visit Carnival de Oruro, The Andes, World Heritage site Potosi, Ruins of Inca civilization and other historical places. Recommended duration of stay in the country: 5 to 6 days Best time to visit: April to October. Cost: Minimum Budget: Dh.4,123, Rs.80,000 excluding air fare.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
El Salvador: It is an offbeat destination in Central America. El Salvador has beautiful and peaceful locations to see. The country is known for its abundant coffee plantations and splendid national parks. Indians can get a visa for up to 3 months at a cost of just $10. Places to see here: San Salvador, Santa Ana, San Miguel, Acajutla, Puerto Cutuco. Key things to do: Surfing, Volcano Hiking, visit the Intipuca Beach, visit historical and cultural places. Recommended duration of stay: 3 to 4 days. Best time to visit: November to April. Cost : Minimum budget, Dh4,123, Rs. 80,000 excluding airfare
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Nicaragua: The country has volcanic landscapes and guess what Indians can get a visa on arrival to Nicaragua easily at a cost of just $50 per person. All they need is a valid Schengen, US or Canadian visa. What to see here: Corn Islands Volcano, Islets of Granada, Volcano Boarding, Natural Reserves, Cathedrals, Spanish architecture, and beaches. Recommended duration of stay in the country: 5 to 6 days. Best time to visit: December to March. Cost: Minimum Budget, Dh4,123, Rs.80,000
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Cook Islands: Did you know Indians do not need prior visa to travel to Cook Islands? Well you know now. The country is renowned for its snorkeling and diving sites. Cook Islands is one of the offbeat island countries located in the heart of South Pacific. Indian travelers can explore the country here without a visa for upto 31 days. It is one of the most exquisite places for Indians to go to at zero visa cost. Places to see here: Rarotonga & Aitutaki. Key things to do here : Enjoy the beaches, kite-surfing, fishing, play rugby, lagoon diving, snorkeling. Recommended duration of stay: 6 to 7 days. Best time to visit: May to August. Cost: Minimum Budget: Dh6,185, Rs.120,000 excluding airfare
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Cape Verde: Set off the northwestern coast in Africa, Cape Verde is a stunning destination famous for its culture and exotic beaches. Indian nationals can explore this beautiful town for just a cost of 25 Euros. Places to see here : Boa Vista & Praia. Things to do here : Wind-surfing, safari, visit cathedrals, do hikes, Pico do Fogo, do a turtle safari, visit art galleries. Recommended duration of stay: 4 to 5 days. Best time to visit: October to March. Cost: Minimum budget: Dh5,154, Rs.100,000
Image Credit: Shutterstock