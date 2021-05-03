Dubai: It was a fitting finale for Global Village’s Silver Jubilee season. A total of 78 comet-like fireworks display lit up Dubai skies on Sunday, representing 78 cultures that featured at the park during its 25th year. The feat also earned Global Village its 25 Guinness World Records.
Twenty skydivers from Skydive Dubai jumped from an altitude of more than 15,000 feet to the delight of the visitors, achieving the “Highest altitude skydiving fireworks display” in the world and accomplishing the aim of Global Village to break 25 Guinness World Records on its silver jubilee.
25 records in 6 months
“It seems like just yesterday that we took the decision to attempt 25 records in six months as part of our 25th anniversary celebrations,” noted Jaki Ellenby, executive director marketing, adding: “It has been an incredible journey… not always easy, but always exciting and our team rose to the challenge with passion and resilience.”
“We have worked with some truly amazing organisations and individuals to accomplish this feat including the largest rock band on earth, Rockin’1000, Emirates, Jumeirah, ARN, SkyDive Dubai, Miraj Entertainment and we are especially grateful for the support of all our commercial partners, exhibitors and their teams,” Ellenby continued.
Shaddy Gaad, senior marketing manager at Guinness World Records MENA, said: “Driven by the passion to create newsworthy and shareable content, Global Village created one of the biggest marketing campaigns this season to celebrate its silver jubilee. It is an incredible milestone to be the first brand in the MENA region to break 25 world records, many of which were dedicated to good causes including donation campaigns, online pledges and distribution of food packages to charities. Congratulations to Global Village on reaching this remarkable achievement, you are officially amazing™.”
Back in October
Global Village will return for Season 26 in October this year, and announcements will follow over the summer months.