Dubai: Early Childhood Centres (ECCs) in Dubai are now free to choose the number of students per class, as long as a distance of 1.5 metres is maintained, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) updated on Monday.
ECCs can increase their “bubble sizes” provided they meet the precautionary requirements, the KHDA said on its website. ECCs enrol children in pre-primary, that is FS1 (KG1), FS2 (KG2) or Year 1.
Now ECCs can apply the same protocols followed by schools with regards to bubbles. “These protocols state that schools have the liberty to decide on the number of students per class, as long as distancing of 1.5 metres is maintained. If ECCs wish to apply this protocol, all other requirements relating to health and safety and curriculum delivery must be met. If your centre plans to apply this protocol, it must first obtain approval from KHDA.”
The protocols say student ratios depend on the size of the classroom and schools – and now ECCs – have the liberty to decide on the number of students per class as long as a safe distance of at least 1.5 metres per child or person is maintained, the KHDA added.
Earlier, ECCs had to keep students in groups of 10 or fewer children in a bubble or space that cannot be accessed by children outside that group.