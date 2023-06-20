1. Teen from Indian village now a Dubai multi-millionaire

PB Abdul Jebbar came to the UAE from India as a teenager to pursue his dream

2. UAE: Sheikh Hamdan approves new Dh80 billion sewerage system for Dubai

Project designed to serve the needs of emirate’s population for the next 100 years

3. Abu Dhabi: New traffic rules for delivery motorcyclists

Comprehensive plan to improve traffic safety for Abu Dhabi delivery motorcyclists

4. How ‘locust zapper’ girl from Al Ain aced India’s NEET medical exam

She cracked highly competitive entrance exam taken by 2m students with 99.97 percentile

5. Saudi Arabia declares Eid Al Adha 2023

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that Monday, June 19, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah

