1. Teen from Indian village now a Dubai multi-millionaire
PB Abdul Jebbar came to the UAE from India as a teenager to pursue his dream
2. UAE: Sheikh Hamdan approves new Dh80 billion sewerage system for Dubai
Project designed to serve the needs of emirate’s population for the next 100 years
3. Abu Dhabi: New traffic rules for delivery motorcyclists
Comprehensive plan to improve traffic safety for Abu Dhabi delivery motorcyclists
4. How ‘locust zapper’ girl from Al Ain aced India’s NEET medical exam
She cracked highly competitive entrance exam taken by 2m students with 99.97 percentile
5. Saudi Arabia declares Eid Al Adha 2023
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that Monday, June 19, will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah