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Dubai's 10.3km stormwater tunnel reaches 60 metres underground, serves 500 sq km

Four main pumps have a reported combined capacity of 36 cubic metres of water each second

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The tunnel serves an area of up to 500 square kilometres, helping improve the efficiency of stormwater drainage across key parts of the emirate.
The tunnel serves an area of up to 500 square kilometres, helping improve the efficiency of stormwater drainage across key parts of the emirate.
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Dubai: Dubai Municipality has reaffirmed its commitment to developing the emirate's stormwater drainage network, highlighting a 10.3-kilometre-deep tunnel system designed to improve drainage efficiency and strengthen the city's resilience to changing weather conditions.

The Deep Tunnel Drainage Project extends 10.3 kilometres, with depths ranging from 40 to 60 metres below ground and an internal diameter of 10 metres.

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The municipality said the project is a major achievement in sustainable infrastructure, supporting Dubai's efforts to improve its drainage network, prepare for climate change and keep pace with rapid urban development.

The tunnel serves an area of up to 500 square kilometres, helping improve the efficiency of stormwater drainage across key parts of the emirate.

According to the municipality, the project includes an advanced pumping system comprising four main pumps with a combined capacity of 36 cubic metres of water per second.

Among the areas benefiting from the project are Jebel Ali, the Expo 2020 area, Dubai South's residential district and Al Maktoum International Airport City.

Dubai Municipality said the project forms part of its broader approach to developing sustainable infrastructure that meets current needs while ensuring readiness for future requirements.

The initiative also supports the emirate's efforts to strengthen its position as a global city with efficient and sustainable infrastructure.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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