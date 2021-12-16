Dubai: #DubaiDestinations, a collaborative initiative to highlight the city’s unique experiences and activities, was launched recently.
The unique new initiative boosts Dubai’s profile as a leading global destination, where people can have many experiences ranging across adventure, entertainment, food, art, culture, sports, fitness and more.
Here is a look at the calendar of events and guides to help people explore the city:
Local produce
The Farmers Market at Nakheel Park in Al Amir will run until March 20, 2022. The Souq is an agricultural, social and investment platform that aims to gather Emirati farmers in one place to sell directly local organic agricultural products such as fruit, vegetables, dairy products, honey, dates and herbal products.
For the night owls, there is Late Nights at Expo, happening at Dubai Millennium Aphitheatre from Dec 3-31.
Winter camp
Outdoor enthusiasts, meanwhile, can enjoy Desert Winter Wonderland at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Spa until December 21. There is also Winter Camp at Dubai Safari Park from December 12 until January 1.
Shopping galore
The much-awaited Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is back across the city until January 29 next year. There will be fireworks display at Dubai Frame for DSF on December 16. At Coca Cola Arena, Dutch disc jockey Martin Garrix will perform a concert the same day.
Market OTB (out of the box) is also back at Emaar-Burj Park Plaza from December 16-30.
Sports and Fitness
For sporting enthusiasts, Skechers Performance Run will take place on December 17 at Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy. There will be Fitness Yoga at Fortuna Sport Academy on December 18 and Sunset Yoga session at South Ridge Park the same day.
Not-to-be-missed
Experience Expo Beats on December 17-18 at Expo 2020 Dubai, while popular American singer-songwriter Don Moen will perform at Coca Cola Arena on December 18.
The #DubaiDestinations campaign will also offer more experiences for people of different tastes and age groups at Dubai’s beaches and waterfronts, public parks and entertainment venues, in addition to many natural attractions in Al Marmoom area and the Hatta region.