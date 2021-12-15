Dubai: Dubai Municipality is continuing its desert cleanliness campaign by raising awareness among desert-goers, field visits and clean-up drives, which have collected 220 tonnes of waste since last October.
The winter sees a rise in residents and tourists heading to the open desert to enjoy the cooler weather and outdoor activities, including barbeques.
Dubai Municipality had launched an awareness campaign in October, called ‘Our Desert is Beautiful’, under the slogan ‘Together for a Sustainable Clean Desert’. A video to educate the public on how to properly and safely dispose barbequing waste was posted on the municipality’s social media platforms.
As part of the campaign, 42 awareness field visits were conducted, benefiting more than 3,200 people in these areas.
Daily cleaning
Also, a Dubai Municipality team is implementing a daily cleaning programme in Al Awir, the extension of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Tripoli Street, Al Tayy area, the extension of Al Qudra Street, the third Al Rawya area, and the second Al Warsan areas, the third, Marghem Street, the tourist areas in Hatta, Al Qudra Lakes, the second Lehbab area and all other open areas in Dubai. 4
Also, six field volunteer activities were held in these sites, attracting 1,400 volunteers.