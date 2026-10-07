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Dubai addressing system gets new signs, colours and QR codes

More than 2,000 signs to be replaced across five areas in the first phase

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Dubai addressing system gets new signs, colours and QR codes

Dubai has launched a new visual identity for its addressing system, with signs and house number plates being replaced across 186 areas by 2030, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, in coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality, will install new area identification signs, internal street name signs and house plates in unified designs.

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Five colours for five landscapes

Five colours have been chosen to reflect the geographic character of different areas. Blue, for example, marks areas close to the sea, while gold is used for those with a desert environment.

The system was developed with a specialist consultant in wayfinding and addressing design.

First phase starts this year

The first phase begins this year and will see more than 2,000 signs installed or replaced in Za'abeel 1, Za'abeel 2, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej 1 and Nazwa. The wider rollout covers 186 areas across 19 sectors and starts in the fourth quarter of 2026.

RTA and Dubai Municipality have set criteria to decide which areas come first. These include urban growth and population density, how central and busy an area is, the presence of residential and tourist attractions, and the share of streets not yet formally addressed.

New house plates with Makani numbers

The new house plates will carry each property's Makani number, Dubai's location identifier, along with a QR code. Their colours have been harmonised with the new street and area signs, and the designs have been approved by RTA and Dubai Municipality.

QR codes and future additions

QR codes will also be added elsewhere to give information on sectors and areas, the meanings of street and area names, and points of interest. According to an RTA statement, later phases will extend the identity to bus stops, smart applications and area map boards.

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