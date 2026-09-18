“Dubai Mallathon has established itself as a leading global model for translating strategic visions into tangible results,” he said. “It began in Dubai, but its message reached everyone, reinforcing the importance of making sport and physical activity part of our lives, wherever we are and whatever the season. Working closely with our partners in the government and private sectors, we successfully transformed shopping malls and major destinations into vibrant spaces for sport throughout the summer, offering a safe and comprehensive sporting experience for all members of the community.''